Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How one alcoholic drink a day could raise cancer risk by 50%

Even small amounts of alcohol daily have a negative impact on health
Even small amounts of alcohol daily have a negative impact on health (Getty/iStock)
  • A new study warns that consuming even as little as 2 grams of beer per day could increase the risk of mouth cancer.
  • Researchers found that one standard drink daily, roughly 9 grams of alcohol, is associated with a 50 per cent higher mouth cancer risk.
  • The study highlights a particularly severe combined effect when alcohol consumption is paired with chewing tobacco, a common practice in South Asia.
  • This combination of alcohol and tobacco use was linked to more than a fourfold increase in mouth cancer risk and could account for nearly two-thirds of cases in India.
  • The strongest link was observed with locally brewed alcoholic beverages, leading scientists to conclude there is no safe limit of alcohol consumption for mouth cancer risk.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in