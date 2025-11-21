Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple people hospitalised after virus spreads across Europe

Related: Doctor explains why mpox is spreading quickly as WHO declares global emergency
  • A potentially lethal mpox variant, clade 1b, is spreading across Europe, with at least 45 cases recorded since August, leading to hospitalisations.
  • The clade 1b variant carries a reported mortality rate as high as 10 per cent in children, posing a significant threat.
  • Cases have been identified in ten European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, where 19 cases were recorded between its first appearance and last month.
  • Experts, such as Professor Michael Marks, attribute the European spread to a "major failure to adequately vaccinate" populations in Africa, where significant outbreaks have been ongoing.
  • An effective vaccine is available, and a new contract will supply up to eight million doses to European nations, with provisions for donations to low-income countries.
In full

