Children’s educator nominated for ‘antisemite of the year’ for supporting Gaza
- U.S.-based group StopAntisemitism drew widespread criticism for its “Antisemite of the Year” nominations, notably including children's YouTube educator Ms. Rachel.
- Ms. Rachel, known for advocating for children in Gaza, was nominated despite prominent figures like Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna defending her actions as not antisemitic.
- The controversial list also features Hollywood actresses Marcia Cross and Cynthia Nixon, alongside various commentators and activists critical of Israel's actions in Gaza.
- Critics, including white supremacist Nick Fuentes, questioned the omission of far-right figures and accused the group of conflating criticism of Israel with actual antisemitism.
- StopAntisemitism defended its choices by stating it does not re-nominate past finalists and claimed Ms. Rachel's content echoed “Hamas-aligned language”, while she cited the suffering of Gazan children as her motivation.