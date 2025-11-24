Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

House Republican warns more ‘explosive’ resignations are coming

Marjorie Taylor Greene shuts down 2028 speculation; Crockett mocks her exit
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation has led to reports that other House Republicans are also considering early retirement, with one senior member stating that “more explosive early resignations are coming” due to low morale.
  • Greene cited a loss of self-respect and dignity, and a desire to avoid a primary challenge from Donald Trump, as reasons for her decision, stating she refused to be a “battered wife”.
  • Unnamed Republican lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the White House team's treatment of members and House Speaker Mike Johnson's perceived inaction.
  • These rumblings could spell trouble for the Republicans’ already razor-thin House majority ahead of next year’s midterm elections, which historically see the president’s party lose seats.
  • Trump initially reacted by calling Greene a “traitor” but later softened his stance, expressing appreciation for her service and saying he would "love" to see her return to politics.
