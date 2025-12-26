Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Almost half of Muslim women feel unsafe on public transport, report reveals

Sadiq Khan responds to Lee Anderson comments: 'Poison of Islamophobia continues'
  • A new report indicates that over one in three Muslim women in the UK have experienced Islamophobic or racist abuse whilst using public transport.
  • The Muslim Census survey found that 45 per cent of Muslim women feel unsafe on public transport, a stark contrast to the 8 per cent of women nationally.
  • Reported incidents range from physical assault and verbal abuse to having headscarves pulled, with nearly two-thirds of Muslim women believing they are targeted due to visible markers of their faith.
  • Far-right demonstrations significantly heighten these fears, causing 93.8 per cent of Muslims to feel less safe and 84.9 per cent to adjust their travel behaviour.
  • Only 12.5 per cent of incidents are reported to authorities, and 83.1 per cent of Muslims believe Islamophobia is treated less seriously than other hate crimes.
