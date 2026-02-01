Yvette Cooper sends message of support to people of Myanmar amid ‘dire’ crisis
- The UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has warned of a "dire" and "deepening crisis" in Myanmar, five years after the military coup on 1 February 2021.
- The overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government led to a brutal civil war, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.
- Ms Cooper highlighted severe conditions, including half of Myanmar's children being out of school, persistent violence against women and girls, and a rise in drug production and cyber scams.
- Britain has provided humanitarian aid and health services to over 1.4 million and 1.3 million people respectively in the past year, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the nation.
- The UK calls on the military regime to cease airstrikes, allow humanitarian access, release political prisoners like Aung San Suu Kyi, and engage in genuine dialogue for a democratic transition.
