Yvette Cooper sends message of support to people of Myanmar amid ‘dire’ crisis

Yvette Cooper has spoken about the ‘deepening crisis’ in Myanmar
Yvette Cooper has spoken about the ‘deepening crisis’ in Myanmar (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • The UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has warned of a "dire" and "deepening crisis" in Myanmar, five years after the military coup on 1 February 2021.
  • The overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government led to a brutal civil war, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.
  • Ms Cooper highlighted severe conditions, including half of Myanmar's children being out of school, persistent violence against women and girls, and a rise in drug production and cyber scams.
  • Britain has provided humanitarian aid and health services to over 1.4 million and 1.3 million people respectively in the past year, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the nation.
  • The UK calls on the military regime to cease airstrikes, allow humanitarian access, release political prisoners like Aung San Suu Kyi, and engage in genuine dialogue for a democratic transition.
