Former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi joins Reform UK
- Former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has announced his defection to Reform UK.
- Mr Zahawi, who previously served as an MP and minister, made the announcement at a press conference in central London on Monday.
- He stated that Britain is 'drinking at the last chance saloon' and requires Nigel Farage as prime minister.
- Reform UK leader Nigel Farage appeared alongside Mr Zahawi at the announcement.
- Mr Farage suggested that Zahawi's move helps to counter the perception that Reform UK is a 'one-man band'.