Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Reform’s Nadhim Zahawi once slammed Farage for ‘offensive and racist’ comments

Former Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi defects to Reform in Nigel Farage’s biggest scalp yet
  • Nadhim Zahawi, a former Conservative chancellor, has defected to Reform UK, stating that Britain 'really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister'.
  • His defection on Monday came despite previous social media posts where Zahawi called Farage's comments 'offensive and racist' and expressed fear of living in a country run by him.
  • The Conservative Party criticised Zahawi, describing him as a 'has-been politician looking for their next gravy train of defection' and questioning his loyalty.
  • Zahawi had also previously labelled Farage as 'establishment as they come' and stated he would 'die a Conservative'.
  • Both Zahawi and Farage addressed their past criticisms of each other during the press conference announcing the defection, with Zahawi dismissing his earlier tweets.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in