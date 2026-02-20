Nancy Guthrie abduction case is ‘so crazy, so bad’ says Trump
- Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, was reportedly abducted from her Arizona home over two weeks ago while she slept.
- Police are investigating a suspect seen on video wearing a ski mask and gloves, who tampered with Nancy's front door camera on the morning of her disappearance.
- Donald Trump has given a grim assessment of the situation, commenting on the search for Nancy's pacemaker and threatening the death penalty for those responsible if she is found dead.
- Authorities are exploring "investigative genetic genealogy options" after DNA from gloves found near the home did not match existing databases, and are following a lead regarding the suspect's backpack from Walmart.
- Savannah Guthrie has made emotional appeals for her mother's safe return, highlighting her fragile health and need for medication, with a reward for information now exceeding $200,000.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks