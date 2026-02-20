Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nancy Guthrie abduction case is ‘so crazy, so bad’ says Trump

Savannah Guthrie shares striking new plea to her mother’s suspected kidnapper
  • Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie, was reportedly abducted from her Arizona home over two weeks ago while she slept.
  • Police are investigating a suspect seen on video wearing a ski mask and gloves, who tampered with Nancy's front door camera on the morning of her disappearance.
  • Donald Trump has given a grim assessment of the situation, commenting on the search for Nancy's pacemaker and threatening the death penalty for those responsible if she is found dead.
  • Authorities are exploring "investigative genetic genealogy options" after DNA from gloves found near the home did not match existing databases, and are following a lead regarding the suspect's backpack from Walmart.
  • Savannah Guthrie has made emotional appeals for her mother's safe return, highlighting her fragile health and need for medication, with a reward for information now exceeding $200,000.
