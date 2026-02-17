Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

DNA results revealed in glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home

Annie Guthrie's neighbor reveals FBI questions in search for Nancy
  • DNA from a glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home did not match any profiles in the FBI's national database or DNA found at her property.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that all family members, including "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, have been cleared as suspects in the disappearance.
  • TMZ’s Harvey Levin announced receiving a fourth letter from an individual demanding payment for information regarding Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts.
  • Investigators are collaborating with Walmart to trace the "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack worn by a masked man seen near Guthrie's home, as it is exclusive to the retailer.
  • The desperate search for the 84-year-old has entered its third week, with the FBI offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to a resolution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in