Blood found in search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom

Family insists this wasn’t a case of her simply wandering off, and the sheriff said Nancy is ‘limited in mobility’ but ‘of great sound mind’
Family insists this wasn't a case of her simply wandering off, and the sheriff said Nancy is 'limited in mobility' but 'of great sound mind' (Instagram/@savannahguthrie)
  • Worrying new information has emerged after Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home Saturday night.
  • Police reportedly found blood and signs of forced entry at the 84-year-old’s home in Catalina Foothills, just outside Tucson.
  • Savannah Guthrie described her mother as “a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant” in a post late Monday. She asked supporters to "raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. Bring her home.”
  • Police have received “hundreds” of leads related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a Tuesday afternoon news conference. He previously said a crime scene was found in Nancy’s home, and that officers feared “a possible kidnapping or abduction.”
  • “We’re downloading and analyzing cell phones, obtaining cell tower information, conducting interviews and providing any and all investigative support that the sheriff's department needs,” Jon Edwards, assistant special agent in charge at the FBI’s Tucson office, said.
