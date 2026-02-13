Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie abduction case ‘blocked FBI access to key evidence’

Gabby Petito’s father sympathizes about ‘frustrating’ Nancy Guthrie case as sheriff reveals new developments in hunt
  • Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV journalist Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Arizona home on 1 February.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is reportedly hindering the FBI's access to key evidence, including a glove and DNA, by refusing to send them to the FBI's national crime lab.
  • The sheriff has instead insisted on using a private Florida lab, a decision criticised by a law enforcement official for slowing the investigation and incurring significant costs.
  • The abduction is presumed to be for ransom, with two notes delivered to media, and Ms Guthrie is in frail health requiring daily medication.
  • Doorbell camera footage shows an armed prowler at Ms Guthrie's home, and the FBI has doubled its reward for information to $100,000.
