Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie abduction case ‘blocked FBI access to key evidence’
- Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV journalist Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Arizona home on 1 February.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is reportedly hindering the FBI's access to key evidence, including a glove and DNA, by refusing to send them to the FBI's national crime lab.
- The sheriff has instead insisted on using a private Florida lab, a decision criticised by a law enforcement official for slowing the investigation and incurring significant costs.
- The abduction is presumed to be for ransom, with two notes delivered to media, and Ms Guthrie is in frail health requiring daily medication.
- Doorbell camera footage shows an armed prowler at Ms Guthrie's home, and the FBI has doubled its reward for information to $100,000.
