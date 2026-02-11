Person detained for questioning in Nancy Guthrie disappearance
- A person has been detained for questioning regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, sources told ABC News on Tuesday.
- The individual was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the FBI.
- Authorities are preparing to search a location south of Tucson, Arizona, which is associated with the detained person.
- This development follows the release of images and video showing an armed, masked man on Nancy Guthrie’s doorstep shortly before her disappearance.
- Nancy Guthrie, 84, and mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been taken from her home in Arizona between January 31 and February 1.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks