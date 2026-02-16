Person claiming to have Nancy Guthrie information issues new cash demand
- A fourth ransom note from an individual claiming to possess information regarding Nancy Guthrie has been received by TMZ.
- The sender is demanding confidential payment in exchange for details about Guthrie's situation.
- Harvey Levin, TMZ's founder, has publicly urged the sender to provide verification and offered to work with the FBI to facilitate payment if the information is legitimate.
- The individual sending the notes claims to know the identity of Guthrie's alleged kidnapper.
- Three previous notes, all seeking the FBI's $100,000 reward for information on Guthrie, were also sent to TMZ, believed to be from the same source.
