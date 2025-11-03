Republican Rep. Nancy Mace defends airport outburst, citing fear for her safety
- South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace defended her expletive-filled rant at TSA agents at Charleston airport, refusing to apologize for her behavior.
- Mace claimed her outburst was due to fear for her personal safety, citing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and attempts on President Donald Trump's life.
- She stated she “absolutely 100% confronted the airport employees who put my safety at risk” and hoped she “dropped an F bomb.”
- Mace demanded an immediate review of airport security protocols for members of Congress and their staff, and a personnel review of any federal employee she believed compromised her safety.
- Her political opponent, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, criticized her actions as an “entitled temper tantrum” and not a security issue.