Veteran Democrat tipped to quit politics after pivotal vote

  • Some Democrats are speculating that Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will announce her retirement from politics following a pivotal vote on California's Proposition 50.
  • Proposition 50 is an emergency redistricting proposal aimed at countering an effort led by Trump to add more Republican seats to Congress.
  • Pelosi's spokesperson said that any discussion of her future plans is "pure speculation" until after Proposition 50 is settled, as her focus is on winning the "Yes on 50" election.
  • Pelosi said that her primary focus for her current term is to help Democrats retake the House of Representatives and protect against the influence of the Trump administration.
  • The 85-year-old has been involved in politics since the 1960s and was first elected to office in 1987.
