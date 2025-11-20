Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The 14 locations where Nando’s is opening new UK restaurants

Nando’s is accelerating UK restaurant openings
Nando’s is accelerating UK restaurant openings (PA)
  • Nando's is accelerating its UK restaurant expansion, with plans to open 14 new sites by February, following 12 new locations launched in the previous year.
  • New restaurant locations include Bedford, Derby, Peterborough, Bishop Auckland, Maidenhead, Sheffield, Edinburgh Gyle, Paddington, and Liverpool Edge Lane.
  • The company reported an 8% increase in revenues to £1.48 billion and more than doubled its operating profits to £146.6 million for the financial year ending February 2025.
  • Nando's anticipates that increased cost pressures, stemming from April's tax and wage hikes, will impact its financial performance during the current fiscal year.
  • The group is implementing measures such as productivity improvements and rolling out energy-efficient grills to manage rising costs, while also seeking to expand its wider international footprint.
