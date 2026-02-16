Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Naomi Campbell’s name features almost 300 times in Epstein files

Naomi Campbell discusses Jeffrey Epstein
  • British supermodel Naomi Campbell had more extensive contacts with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than previously known, according to documents released by the Trump administration.
  • Campbell's name appears almost 300 times in the released documents, indicating continued association with Epstein even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
  • Her lawyer stated Campbell was unaware of Epstein's criminal conduct and only met him for a few business meetings, denying any social events or knowledge of his alleged use of her name to lure victims.
  • Documents show Campbell's name on a list for Epstein's prison address and Epstein arranging a business meeting involving Campbell for a potential lingerie line.
  • Despite her lawyer's claims, multiple Epstein victims alleged seeing Campbell at gatherings at his New York mansion and on his private island, though her lawyer explained the island visit as a transfer stop.
