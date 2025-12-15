Narges Mohammadi’s family releases statement after arrest
- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi was reportedly taken to hospital emergency rooms twice after sustaining injuries during her arrest on 12 December.
- Her family confirmed she contacted them, stating the blows were "heavy, forceful, and repeated", and her physical condition was poor.
- Mohammadi was re-arrested after speaking out against the suspicious death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, with a prosecutor accusing her of making "provocative remarks" at his memorial.
- She informed her family she was accused of "cooperating with the Israeli government" and received death threats from security forces.
- Mohammadi, who was on medical furlough from a lengthy prison sentence, intends to file a formal complaint regarding her violent arrest.