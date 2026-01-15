Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Spacewalks halted as Nasa sends astronauts back to Earth early

  • Four astronauts, including one requiring medical attention, departed the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday for an early return to Earth.
  • The crew, comprising members from the US, Russia, and Japan, is scheduled for a splashdown in the Pacific near San Diego early on Thursday.
  • NASA officials have not disclosed the identity of the ailing astronaut or the nature of their health concerns, citing medical privacy, but confirmed the individual is stable.
  • This marks NASA's first medical evacuation in 65 years of human spaceflight, cutting short the mission by over a month for the returning crew.
  • The decision, made by new NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, temporarily reduces the ISS crew size and will halt routine spacewalks until a new crew arrives.
