NASA astronauts reveal details of emergency medical evacuation

  • Astronauts evacuated from the International Space Station last week have spoken publicly for the first time about their emergency medical return.
  • This marked NASA's first medical evacuation in 65 years of human spaceflight.
  • The returning crew included NASA's Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov.
  • Astronaut Mike Fincke recommended portable ultrasound machines for future spaceflights, stating the on-board device 'came in super handy'.
  • The astronauts did not disclose which of them required medical attention or the specific reason for the evacuation.
