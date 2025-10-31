NASA calls out Kim Kardashian’s moon landing conspiracy
- Kim Kardashian claimed on an episode of 'The Kardashians' that the 1969 moon landing was faked and filmed in a studio.
- She attempted to convince co-star Sarah Paulson of her theory, citing alleged statements from astronaut Buzz Aldrin and perceived inconsistencies such as a blowing flag and differing shoe prints.
- NASA, via Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, responded on X (formerly Twitter), confirming six successful moon landings and highlighting the ongoing Artemis mission.
- Duffy stated that NASA aims to return to the moon under Donald Trump's leadership, asserting their success in past and future space endeavours.
- The article clarifies that Aldrin's comments, often cited by conspiracy theorists, referred to animated broadcasts used by media outlets at the time, not the moon landing itself.