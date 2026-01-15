NASA plans major new tool on the moon
- NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy have committed to developing a nuclear reactor for the moon by 2030.
- The lunar surface reactor will utilize nuclear fission to power NASA's upcoming Artemis campaign and future missions to Mars.
- This initiative follows an executive order in December, which called for a renewed focus on such reactors and "American space superiority."
- The reactor is designed to provide consistent power, independent of sunlight or weather, and must operate for years without refuelling, generating at least 40 kilowatts.
- The urgency for this development was underscored by concerns over China and Russia's plans to build a lunar reactor by 2035, though some experts question the feasibility of the 2030 target.