NASA plans major new tool on the moon

Find your way on the moon: GPS signals successfully tracked on the moon
  • NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy have committed to developing a nuclear reactor for the moon by 2030.
  • The lunar surface reactor will utilize nuclear fission to power NASA's upcoming Artemis campaign and future missions to Mars.
  • This initiative follows an executive order in December, which called for a renewed focus on such reactors and "American space superiority."
  • The reactor is designed to provide consistent power, independent of sunlight or weather, and must operate for years without refuelling, generating at least 40 kilowatts.
  • The urgency for this development was underscored by concerns over China and Russia's plans to build a lunar reactor by 2035, though some experts question the feasibility of the 2030 target.
