Nasa launches astronauts aboard SpaceX craft to replace depleted ISS crew
- An international crew, comprising American, French, and Russian astronauts, has launched to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX craft.
- The expedited mission aims to replace four astronauts who were medically evacuated last month, marking Nasa’s first such incident in 65 years of human spaceflight.
- The new crew, including Nasa’s Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, France’s Sophie Adenot, and Russia’s Andrei Fedyaev, will bring the ISS back to full staff upon their arrival.
- Their mission is anticipated to last eight to nine months, stretching until autumn, and they are expected to arrive at the orbiting laboratory tomorrow.
- During their time on the ISS, the astronauts will conduct experiments, including testing a water filter for emergency IV fluid and an AI-powered ultrasound system, in preparation for future moon and Mars missions.
