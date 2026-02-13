Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nasa launches astronauts aboard SpaceX craft to replace depleted ISS crew

Crew-12 mission launches from Florida to International Space Station
  • An international crew, comprising American, French, and Russian astronauts, has launched to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX craft.
  • The expedited mission aims to replace four astronauts who were medically evacuated last month, marking Nasa’s first such incident in 65 years of human spaceflight.
  • The new crew, including Nasa’s Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, France’s Sophie Adenot, and Russia’s Andrei Fedyaev, will bring the ISS back to full staff upon their arrival.
  • Their mission is anticipated to last eight to nine months, stretching until autumn, and they are expected to arrive at the orbiting laboratory tomorrow.
  • During their time on the ISS, the astronauts will conduct experiments, including testing a water filter for emergency IV fluid and an AI-powered ultrasound system, in preparation for future moon and Mars missions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in