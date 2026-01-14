What the previously unexplained ‘little red dots’ throughout the universe really are
- Scientists have identified the mysterious "little red dots" observed by Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope as young black holes.
- These red dots, which appeared early in the universe's history and then vanished, were previously unexplained phenomena.
- Researchers now believe they are young black holes, significantly smaller than previously thought, with the mass of 10 million Suns.
- The black holes are enshrouded in a cocoon of ionised gas, which they consume to grow, generating heat and radiation.
- This radiation, shining through the gas cocoon, is what gives the "little red dots" their distinctive red colour, as detailed in a Nature paper.