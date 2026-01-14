Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What the previously unexplained ‘little red dots’ throughout the universe really are

The James Webb Space Telescope exploring deep space
The James Webb Space Telescope exploring deep space (Alamy/PA)
  • Scientists have identified the mysterious "little red dots" observed by Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope as young black holes.
  • These red dots, which appeared early in the universe's history and then vanished, were previously unexplained phenomena.
  • Researchers now believe they are young black holes, significantly smaller than previously thought, with the mass of 10 million Suns.
  • The black holes are enshrouded in a cocoon of ionised gas, which they consume to grow, generating heat and radiation.
  • This radiation, shining through the gas cocoon, is what gives the "little red dots" their distinctive red colour, as detailed in a Nature paper.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in