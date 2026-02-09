Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nursery worker found guilty of sexually abusing young children

Nathan Bennett was found guilty of sexually abusing five children at a Bristol nursery
Nathan Bennett was found guilty of sexually abusing five children at a Bristol nursery (Avon and Somerset police)
  • Nursery worker Nathan Bennett has been found guilty of multiple sexual offences against young children in his care at a Bristol nursery.
  • Bennett was convicted of eight charges, including rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration, involving five children aged two or three.
  • He had previously pleaded guilty to an additional 13 charges related to four of the victims.
  • Concerns from parents and staff led to a CCTV review in February last year, which exposed Bennett's actions and resulted in his arrest and the subsequent closure of the Partou King Street nursery.
  • Families of the victims are demanding answers regarding how Bennett was able to commit these crimes and the failures in the nursery's safeguarding systems.
