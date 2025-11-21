Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Welsh Reform UK leader Nathan Gill jailed for taking Russian bribes

Former leader of Reform UK in Wales Nathan Gill arrives at the Old Bailey
  • Nathan Gill, a former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and leader of Reform UK in Wales, has been sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.
  • Gill was jailed at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to eight counts of bribery, committed between December 2018 and July 2019.
  • His corrupt activities involved accepting payments to make pro-Russian statements regarding events in Ukraine, both in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces.
  • The bribery came to light after his phone was seized at Manchester Airport in 2021, revealing messages with Oleg Voloshyn, a pro-Russian Ukrainian official, discussing "gifts" and "5K" payments.
  • Gill, who was an MEP for UKIP and later the Brexit Party, pleaded guilty with his defence acknowledging he accepted payments despite his "hitherto highly held principles".
