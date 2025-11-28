Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Second National Guard shooting victim ‘fighting for his life’ as father asks ‘pray for my son’

Trump announces death of National Guard member after Washington shooting
  • Two National Guardsmen, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe and U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, were shot in an 'ambush style' attack in Washington D.C.
  • The incident took place the day before Thanksgiving, around 2:15 p.m., just a few blocks from the White House.
  • President Donald Trump confirmed that Specialist Beckstrom died from her injuries, while Staff Sgt Wolfe remains in a very bad condition.
  • Jason Wolfe, Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe's father, has asked people to pray for his son as he continues to fight for his life.
  • Police have arrested 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal in connection with the shooting.
