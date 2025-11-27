What we know about the National Guard shooting as suspect is named
- Two National Guardsmen were shot in an "ambush-style attack" near the White House in Washington, D.C., with the suspect identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
- The suspect, a 29-year-old Afghan national, arrived in the U.S. in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome and had previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan.
- The two guardsmen from West Virginia are in critical condition and undergoing surgery, following initial conflicting reports about their status.
- The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but the FBI is investigating it as a possible act of terrorism, with the suspect reportedly not cooperating.
- Following the incident, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an indefinite halt to processing all immigration requests for Afghan nationals pending a security review.