Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What we know about the National Guard shooting as suspect is named

Trump calls for reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees who entered under Biden admin after National Guard shooting
  • Two National Guardsmen were shot in an "ambush-style attack" near the White House in Washington, D.C., with the suspect identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
  • The suspect, a 29-year-old Afghan national, arrived in the U.S. in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome and had previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan.
  • The two guardsmen from West Virginia are in critical condition and undergoing surgery, following initial conflicting reports about their status.
  • The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but the FBI is investigating it as a possible act of terrorism, with the suspect reportedly not cooperating.
  • Following the incident, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced an indefinite halt to processing all immigration requests for Afghan nationals pending a security review.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in