Why Trump has suspended all Afghan immigration requests after National Guard shooting in DC

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in Washington DC
  • The US has indefinitely suspended all immigration requests from Afghans following a shooting in Washington, D.C., which left two National Guardsmen in critical condition.
  • The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, arrived in the US in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome.
  • The suspension was enacted pending a review of security and vetting protocols, following calls from Donald Trump to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered during the Biden administration.
  • Donald Trump described the shooting, which occurred near the White House, as an 'act of terror' and a 'crime against our entire nation'.
  • An additional 500 National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington, D.C., in response to the incident.
