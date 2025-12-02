Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

National Guardsman shot in DC ‘remains in serious condition’

The memorial in Washington following last week’s shooting
The memorial in Washington following last week’s shooting (AP)
  • One National Guard member, Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, died, and another, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, is recovering after a shooting last week near the White House in Washington, D.C.
  • Wolfe “remains in serious condition”, West Virginia Gov. Craig Caplan said on Monday.
  • However, Caplan confirmed Wolfe was able to respond to a nurse as he recovers in hospital.
  • Wolfe was able to give a “thumbs up” and “wiggled his toes” after being asked by the nurse whether he could hear.
  • Afghan national and former U.S. intelligence collaborator Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is accused of rounding a corner and opening fire on the troops and is facing federal murder charges.
