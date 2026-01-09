Kristi Noem’s request as US marks Law Enforcement Appreciation Day amid protests
- US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has encouraged the public to buy ICE officers lunch for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9.
- She urged civilians to thank and “do something nice” for all law enforcement as she spoke at a press conference on Jan. 8, following a shooting in Minnesota where an ICE agent killed a woman.
- She described the woman, Renee Nicole Good, as a “domestic terrorist” who “weaponized her vehicle” against an ICE agent.
- Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican of Iowa, also highlighted the event, writing, “Three hundred and sixty-five days a year, but especially tomorrow, we offer our gratitude to our country’s men and women [in blue]. When you meet one of them you should say, ‘Thank you for keeping the peace.’”
- The occasion comes as the US is reeling from Good’s killing, with protests in cities across the nation and some people calling for ICE to immediately halt immigration operations.