Life-changing £8.6 million prize claimed in tonight’s Lotto draw
- A single National Lottery player won the entire £8.6 million jackpot in Wednesday's Lotto draw.
- The winning numbers for the draw were 06, 13, 19, 48, 57, 58, with the bonus number 01.
- Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner.
- The next estimated jackpot for Saturday's Lotto draw is £3.8 million.
- No one matched all numbers for the top prizes in Lotto HotPicks or Thunderball, though some smaller prizes were won.