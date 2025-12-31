National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 31 December
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a quadruple rollover jackpot of £5.3m
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers are 3, 20, 27, 29, 38 and 46. The bonus ball was 14.
- The winning Thunderball numbers will be announced shortly.