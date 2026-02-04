National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 4 February
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a quadruple rollover jackpot of £8.3m
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers are 1, 2, 19, 29, 51 and 57. The bonus ball was 5.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 16, 29, 32, 36 and 37. The Thunderball was 10.
