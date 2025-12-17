National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 17 December
- Wednesday night’s National Lottery draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £5.1 million after a double rollover.
- The rollover comes with another massive prize and entries start at just £2 per play
- As always, the Thunderball offers a top prize of £500,000.
- The winning National Lottery numbers were 15, 20, 43, 50, 51 and 58. The bonus ball was 36.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 18, 25, 32, and 38. The Thunderball was 3.