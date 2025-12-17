Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 17 December

Lottery winner warns others after losing his pension
  • Wednesday night’s National Lottery draw has offered players the chance to win a huge jackpot of £5.1 million after a double rollover.
  • The rollover comes with another massive prize and entries start at just £2 per play
  • As always, the Thunderball offers a top prize of £500,000.
  • The winning National Lottery numbers were 15, 20, 43, 50, 51 and 58. The bonus ball was 36.
  • The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 18, 25, 32, and 38. The Thunderball was 3.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in