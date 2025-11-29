National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday 29 November
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a rollover jackpot of £7.2m
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize you had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers are 2, 6, 9, 16, 38, 48. The bonus ball was 46.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 4, 5, 6, 13, 32. The Thunderball was 3.