National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday 29 November

Four players matched all six main numbers to share the top prize of £4 million, receiving £1 million each, while five matched five numbers and the bonus ball to also win £1 million each (Yui Mok/PA)
Four players matched all six main numbers to share the top prize of £4 million, receiving £1 million each, while five matched five numbers and the bonus ball to also win £1 million each (Yui Mok/PA)
  • Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a rollover jackpot of £7.2m
  • To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize you had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
  • Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
  • Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers are 2, 6, 9, 16, 38, 48. The bonus ball was 46.
  • The winning Thunderball numbers were 4, 5, 6, 13, 32. The Thunderball was 3.

