National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 26 November
- Tonight’s National Lottery draw offers players the chance to win a rollover jackpot of £5.2m
- To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the prize had to grab a ticket and pick the lucky numbers by 7.30pm.
- Even if you match some of the numbers you can still win prizes, with five numbers plus the bonus ball getting £1m, and two numbers a free lucky dip.
- Tonight’s winning Lottery numbers are 10, 21, 49, 54, 55, 56. The bonus ball was 40.
- The winning Thunderball numbers were 15, 27, 30, 37 and 39. The Thunderball was 10.