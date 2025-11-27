Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

National Lottery Set For Life results: Winning numbers for draw on Thursday 27 November

Could you be a lucky winner?
Could you be a lucky winner? (Yau Ming Low/Alamy/PA)
  • The lucky winner of tonight’s National Lottery Set For Life draw will bag a top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years.
  • To take part in the draw, players need to choose five numbers from 1 to 47, and one Life Ball number from 1 to 10.
  • You can find out if you’ve won by checking your ticket against tonight’s numbers below.
  • The winning Set For Life numbers are 11, 13, 14, 20 and 26.
  • And the Life Ball is 8.

