Famous National Zoo sloth dies after rapid health decline
- Athena, a 7-year-old Linnaeus's two-toed sloth at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C., died overnight on 13 November.
- Her death followed a rapid and irreversible decline in health, with zoo officials announcing she had been diagnosed with early-onset chronic kidney disease.
- Keepers observed Athena losing weight, sleeping more, and showing less interest in her favourite foods in the months leading up to her death.
- On 13 November, she received intravenous fluids and anti-nausea treatment at the zoo's veterinary hospital but died later that night while under observation.
- Athena was known for her spirited and mischievous personality, challenging the perception of sloths as lazy animals.