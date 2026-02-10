Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bank’s simple change to make buying a home easier

Martin Lewis reveals how you could save tens of thousands of pounds by overpaying mortgage
  • Nationwide Building Society has introduced electronic signing for mortgage deeds, removing the traditional requirement for a witness.
  • This change allows individuals purchasing or remortgaging properties in England and Wales to use Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) technology, provided their solicitor or conveyancer is equipped.
  • The initiative aims to streamline and accelerate the home-buying and remortgaging process, reducing inconvenience and stress for customers.
  • This progressive move was made possible through a collaborative effort involving the Land Registry, Your Conveyancer, and technology provider Veyco.
  • Industry experts view this as a significant step for the mortgage market, enhancing security, reducing delays, and improving the overall efficiency of property transactions.
