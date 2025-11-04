Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK bank to launch brand new competitive mortgages

Martin Lewis shares three tips to secure cheapest mortgage deal
  • Nationwide Building Society is implementing mortgage rate cuts of up to 0.25 percentage points across its fixed-rate products, effective from Wednesday.
  • The reductions apply to two, three, five, and 10-year fixed-rate deals, including options for home movers and remortgages.
  • A two-year fixed-rate home mover mortgage for borrowers with a 40 per cent deposit will decrease to 3.64 per cent, while a similar remortgage option will be 3.79 per cent, both incurring a £1,499 fee.
  • Existing Nationwide customers can secure a fee-free two-year fixed rate of 4.79 per cent with a 10 per cent deposit, representing the maximum 0.25 percentage point reduction.
  • These rate adjustments are being made ahead of the Bank of England's base rate decision and follow a recent dip in average mortgage rates below 5 per cent in November.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in