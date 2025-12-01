Nato considers more aggressive approach to deter Russia
- Nato is considering “pre-emptive” action against Russia following a series of hybrid attacks across Europe, according to Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.
- Dragone, chair of the Nato Military Committee, said the alliance is exploring a more “aggressive” approach to Russian drone incursions, cyberattacks, and damage to critical infrastructure.
- A Financial Times investigation revealed 11 incidents where vessels damaged energy and communication cables in the Baltic Sea, contributing to Nato’s heightened alert.
- Dragone suggested that a pre-emptive strike could be considered a “defensive action”, acknowledging this would be a departure from Nato’s traditional behaviour and would require addressing legal frameworks.
- Nato’s Operation Baltic Sentry, launched in January to patrol the Baltic region and deter Russia's 'shadow fleet', has been deemed effective by Dragone, though jurisdictional issues in international waters remain a concern.