Russia responds to accusation it poisoned opponent with frog poison

Russia poisoned Navalny with dart frog toxin, UK says
  • The Kremlin has rejected accusations from European nations that the Russian state was responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny.
  • Britain, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands stated that analyses confirmed the presence of epibatidine, a toxin from poison dart frogs, in Navalny's body.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed these claims, asserting they were 'not based on anything'.
  • Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, died in February 2024 at the age of 47 in an Arctic prison.
  • The accusations come amidst a large-scale Ukrainian air attack on Russia, with hundreds of drones reportedly downed.
