AfD politician Matthias Moosdorf charged with performing Nazi salute
- Berlin prosecutors have charged Matthias Moosdorf, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, for allegedly performing a Nazi salute.
- The alleged incident took place near the historic Reichstag building in June 2023, with prosecutors stating Moosdorf ensured the salute would be perceptible to others.
- The use of Nazi slogans and symbols has been illegal in Germany since the Second World War, carrying penalties of a fine or up to three years in prison.
- The Bundestag lifted Moosdorf's parliamentary immunity in October to allow the charges to proceed, though Moosdorf denies the accusation, claiming he was checking his wife's coat at the time.
- The AfD, which Moosdorf joined in 2016, has been classified as a right-wing extremist organisation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency and is currently polling first in surveys ahead of upcoming state elections.