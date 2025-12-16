Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

AfD politician Matthias Moosdorf charged with performing Nazi salute

Related: Elon Musk backs Germany’s far-right AfD party
  • Berlin prosecutors have charged Matthias Moosdorf, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, for allegedly performing a Nazi salute.
  • The alleged incident took place near the historic Reichstag building in June 2023, with prosecutors stating Moosdorf ensured the salute would be perceptible to others.
  • The use of Nazi slogans and symbols has been illegal in Germany since the Second World War, carrying penalties of a fine or up to three years in prison.
  • The Bundestag lifted Moosdorf's parliamentary immunity in October to allow the charges to proceed, though Moosdorf denies the accusation, claiming he was checking his wife's coat at the time.
  • The AfD, which Moosdorf joined in 2016, has been classified as a right-wing extremist organisation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency and is currently polling first in surveys ahead of upcoming state elections.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in