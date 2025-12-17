Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment mother arrested after shaking three-month-old daughter to death

Moment mother who shook three-month-old daughter to death after ‘losing temper’ arrested
  • Nazli Merthoca was jailed for nine-and-a-half years for the manslaughter of her three-month-old daughter, Kaylani Kalanzi.
  • Kaylani was admitted to hospital on 8 July 2024 with catastrophic brain injuries, a broken leg, and ribs, dying two weeks later after being violently shaken.
  • Prosecutors stated Merthoca "lost her temper" with the baby and had challenged social workers who tried to assist her.
  • Bodycam footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows Merthoca denying involvement during her arrest.
  • A jury cleared Merthoca, 24, of Homerton High Street, Hackney, of murder but found her guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in October.
