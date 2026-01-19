Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why NBA crowds interrupted the US national anthem last night

Watch: Danish foreign minister on threat of US tariffs over Greenland
  • A heckler interrupted the US national anthem at an NBA game in London, shouting "Leave Greenland alone!", highlighting growing tensions over Donald Trump's efforts to acquire the Arctic island.
  • Donald Trump stated on Truth Social that the US needs Greenland for national security, claiming Russia and China would otherwise take over.
  • The White House has suggested buying Greenland from Denmark or deploying the US military to secure it.
  • Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Denmark and other European nations, payable until a deal for Greenland's complete purchase is reached.
  • European officials have strongly opposed these plans, comparing Trump's aggressive tactics to Russia's actions in Ukraine and warning of undermined transatlantic relations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in