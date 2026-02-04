Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Out-of-control car skids towards officer helping drivers in snow

Out-of-control car skids towards officer helping drivers in snow
  • A police officer in Nebraska narrowly avoided being struck by an out-of-control car while assisting stranded passengers.
  • Dashcam footage, released by Nebraska State Patrol on Monday, 2 February, shows the incident occurring on the hard shoulder of Interstate 80, just west of Lincoln.
  • An out-of-control vehicle skidded between the parked police cruiser and the civilian's car, hitting the latter, as the officer quickly moved to safety.
  • No injuries were reported following the near-miss.
  • The force cautioned drivers to take extra care and slow down in dangerous conditions, even with light snow, to prevent similar incidents.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in