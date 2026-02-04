Out-of-control car skids towards officer helping drivers in snow
- A police officer in Nebraska narrowly avoided being struck by an out-of-control car while assisting stranded passengers.
- Dashcam footage, released by Nebraska State Patrol on Monday, 2 February, shows the incident occurring on the hard shoulder of Interstate 80, just west of Lincoln.
- An out-of-control vehicle skidded between the parked police cruiser and the civilian's car, hitting the latter, as the officer quickly moved to safety.
- No injuries were reported following the near-miss.
- The force cautioned drivers to take extra care and slow down in dangerous conditions, even with light snow, to prevent similar incidents.
