Inquiry to review why young people are not working or studying
- The UK government is launching an independent review into the growing number of young people not in education, employment, or training (Neet).
- Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden reported that nearly one million 16-24 year olds are currently not in work or education, marking the highest numbers in over a decade.
- The inquiry will be led by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, with its findings expected to be published in the summer of 2026.
- A quarter of young people out of work and education cite long-term sickness or disability as an obstacle, with 80 per cent of Universal Credit health claims related to mental health or neurodevelopmental conditions.
- McFadden described the situation as a “crisis of opportunity” and stressed the importance of policy responses to help young people, stating that work is the “best antidote” to many conditions.