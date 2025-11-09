Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inquiry to review why young people are not working or studying

Nearly one million 16-24 year olds are currently not in work or education
Nearly one million 16-24 year olds are currently not in work or education (AFP via Getty)
  • The UK government is launching an independent review into the growing number of young people not in education, employment, or training (Neet).
  • Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden reported that nearly one million 16-24 year olds are currently not in work or education, marking the highest numbers in over a decade.
  • The inquiry will be led by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, with its findings expected to be published in the summer of 2026.
  • A quarter of young people out of work and education cite long-term sickness or disability as an obstacle, with 80 per cent of Universal Credit health claims related to mental health or neurodevelopmental conditions.
  • McFadden described the situation as a “crisis of opportunity” and stressed the importance of policy responses to help young people, stating that work is the “best antidote” to many conditions.
