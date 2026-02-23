British national among 19 killed after bus crashes off Nepal mountain road
- A bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu crashed off a mountain highway in Nepal early on Monday, resulting in 19 fatalities and 25 injuries.
- Among the deceased was a 24-year-old British national, and a Chinese national was among those wounded.
- The incident occurred on the Prithvi highway, approximately 80 kilometres west of Kathmandu, with the bus rolling down a slope and landing on the banks of the Trishuli river.
- Rescuers attended the scene, transporting the injured to hospitals, while police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
- Bus accidents are a frequent occurrence in Nepal, often attributed to poorly maintained roads and vehicles, with two previous bus incidents in 2024 involving vehicles falling into the same river.
